Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli giving foul-mouthed ‘Ben Stokes’ send-off to Kane Williamson

It has been a while but after a very long time, on the morning of Day 2 of the Christchurch Test, Virat Kohli summoned his good friend ‘Ben Stokes’. After New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson nicked one off the bowling of Bumrah, Kohli ensured that he gave his Kiwi counterpart a sound send-off.
If you know, you know. Virat Kohli, over the course of his 12 year international career, has uttered the name of Ben Stokes many a time, perhaps more than the name of any other cricketer. However, the frequency of him uttering the name of his good English friend has considerably decreased in the last year or so and the Indian skipper, in the entirety of this New Zealand tour, hadn’t uttered the name. That was until today. Kohli broke his fast in the morning of Day 2 of the Christchurch Test.
A fine start with the new ball from both Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah meant that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was summoned to bat in the first half hour of the day and India, knowing the importance of the wicket, were keen to send the Kiwi skipper packing early. And their wish was granted just 8 balls into Williamson’s innings, as the right-hander, after a moment of indecision, not knowing whether to leave or play the delivery, ended up poking at the ball and nicked it to the keeper. Rishabh Pant caught the swerving ball with his not-so-safe hands to ensure that the Kiwi skipper was a goner and that is when Kohli decided to utter the golden words.
A fired-up Kohli, who was standing at a wide first slip, ran in exuberation and after multiple angry fist pumps, turned towards Williamson and gave him a ‘foul-mouthed’ send-off. And that was the very moment when the Indian skipper, after a long time, uttered the words of a certain English all-rounder.
Kohli gives Ben Stokes send-off to Williamson
February 29, 2020
The bromance is over
Kohli back with @benstokes38— Akshay Kumar (@AkshayK02799473) February 29, 2020
Exactly!!
After getting Williamson Wicket #Kohli aggression was like He defeats Nz by 10 wickets..😄😆— Sniperrr_Sirvi⚔ (@im_Indra07) February 29, 2020
It's Kohli's trademark celebration
Virat Kohli celebrating Kane Williamson's wicket like he's won the World Cup. Worthy of a demerit point or two #justnotcricket #NZvIND— Jimmy (@AlviroPatterson) February 29, 2020
No other cricketer can beat that
JUST LOOK AT KOHLI ENERGY BABA ❤❤— Umar (@YyoungDesi5) February 29, 2020
That's Kohli for you
Kohli abused Williamson after KW got out. where did bromance go? 😂😂— Musk 🏏 (@muskanupadhyay) February 29, 2020
Just heard A golden word from King kohli @imVkohli #BumrahOnWilliamson— Pratham Bajaj (@Imprathambajaj1) February 29, 2020
Good start to the day
Wow bumrah . He deserved wicket for that spell .— Cricfam (@cricfam) February 29, 2020
Importantly kohli gave ben stokes send off to Williamson 😂😂
