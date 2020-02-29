Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli giving foul-mouthed ‘Ben Stokes’ send-off to Kane Williamson

It has been a while but after a very long time, on the morning of Day 2 of the Christchurch Test, Virat Kohli summoned his good friend ‘Ben Stokes’. After New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson nicked one off the bowling of Bumrah, Kohli ensured that he gave his Kiwi counterpart a sound send-off.

If you know, you know. Virat Kohli, over the course of his 12 year international career, has uttered the name of Ben Stokes many a time, perhaps more than the name of any other cricketer. However, the frequency of him uttering the name of his good English friend has considerably decreased in the last year or so and the Indian skipper, in the entirety of this New Zealand tour, hadn’t uttered the name. That was until today. Kohli broke his fast in the morning of Day 2 of the Christchurch Test.

A fine start with the new ball from both Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah meant that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was summoned to bat in the first half hour of the day and India, knowing the importance of the wicket, were keen to send the Kiwi skipper packing early. And their wish was granted just 8 balls into Williamson’s innings, as the right-hander, after a moment of indecision, not knowing whether to leave or play the delivery, ended up poking at the ball and nicked it to the keeper. Rishabh Pant caught the swerving ball with his not-so-safe hands to ensure that the Kiwi skipper was a goner and that is when Kohli decided to utter the golden words.

A fired-up Kohli, who was standing at a wide first slip, ran in exuberation and after multiple angry fist pumps, turned towards Williamson and gave him a ‘foul-mouthed’ send-off. And that was the very moment when the Indian skipper, after a long time, uttered the words of a certain English all-rounder.

Kohli gives Ben Stokes send-off to Williamson

The bromance is over

