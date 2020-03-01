Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja’s stupendous one-handed stunner to dismiss Neil Wagner

“No way, you CANNOT do that, Ravindra Jadeja” would have been the words of a certain Nasser Hussain had he been on air to witness the former’s ludicrous catch. The showstopper pulled off an outrageous one-handed screamer whilst being wrong-footed to leave the batsman Neil Wagner dumbstruck.

You just cannot keep Ravindra Jadeja out of the game, can you? Yes, this is a phrase that’s overused everytime Jadeja plays, but you cannot help but just admire the electrifying nature of the man - he would give a peak ‘Rock’ a bet for his money, you can bet. First, on a Hagley Oval wicket where there was supposedly no space for spinners, the left-armer broke stereotypes by producing an outstanding spell of bowling. But that just doesn’t cut it, does it? So he then decided to steal the show by casually taking the catch of the decade.

This catch we’re talking about came off the bowling of Mohammad Shami, on 72nd over of the New Zealand innings. With the Indian bowlers running out of ideas, the 51-run partnership between Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner threatened to turn into a century stand and that moment, it needed a special effort from an Indian player to stop the haemorrhage. Need a special moment? Well, cue Ravindra Jadeja.

Wagner, who was well-set and batting on 21, connected a Shami half-tracker off the sweet spot of his bat and at that point in time, it looked like the ball was going to the boundary. Both Wagner and the Indian players looked anxiously as the ball hung in the air, but the outcome seemed pretty obvious - a boundary. However, just as the ball was heading to the ropes, Jadeja, who initially had out-run the ball and was kind of wrong-footed, leaped in the air and stuck out his left arm.

Staggeringly, much to the shock of everyone in the ground, the ball stuck to Jadeja’s left hand. Jadeja, after taking the catch, effortlessly rolled over in the follow through and put his arm up to celebrate and he was instantly mobbed by his teammates, who were both ecstatic and relieved at the same time. The best reaction came from the batsman Wagner, though, as he stood his ground in utter disbelief realizing he had just been “Jadeja’d”. Well, yet another day, yet another Jadeja special.

Can't agree more

Sir Ravindra Jadeja - The Best Indian fielder . pic.twitter.com/qdFsVZL1ZN — Prince Fan (@Ravianenenu) March 1, 2020

Simply outstanding

It was a stunner

Take a bow Sir Jadeja

Unreal

You cannot do that Ravindra Jadeja!!! YOU CANNOT DO THAT! — AB (@Abhisingh183) March 1, 2020

Unbelievable

NO WAY, NO NO WAY.. YOU CAN NOT DO THAT RAVINDRA JADEJA — Abhi (@fakeacc_18) March 1, 2020

What a legend

Take a bow Ravindra Jadeja. One of the best catches I have ever seen. Simply outstanding. Best in the world for a reason. #SirJadeja #INDvsNZ — Vipul Ghatol (@Vipul_Espeaks) March 1, 2020

True

Ravindra Jadeja has quite possibly taken the greatest outfield catch cricket has ever seen.



Leaped. Soared. Paused. Plucked. Held on.



We will keep seeing this one on repeat and highlight packages for decades!#NZvIND #NZvsIND #TeamIndia — Arinjay Ghosh (@ArinjayGhosh) March 1, 2020

Absolutely

Nobody in the present game fields like freaking Sir Ravindra Jadeja❤ What a legend!! — Siddhant Singh (@siddhanntsingh) March 1, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja is best fielder of all time. #NZvsIND — Marsh (@NonPGera) March 1, 2020