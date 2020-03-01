 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's magic delivery castling clueless Colin de Grandhomme

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:27 AM

    Ravindra Jadeja once again proved his mettle by removing the gritty Colin de Grandhomme with some magical spin on a seaming track. Jadeja had a great start as he picked Ross Taylor's wicket, too, in his 3rd over. Indian fans on Twitter reacted on the same and showered praise on Ravindra Jadeja.

    What a ball

    Absolutely

    It was a treat to watch

    Jadeja has made CDG his bunny in this series

    Where are the haters now????

    Magical delivery

    Jadeja on fire

