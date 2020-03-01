Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's magic delivery castling clueless Colin de Grandhomme

Today at 8:27 AM
Ravindra Jadeja once again proved his mettle by removing the gritty Colin de Grandhomme with some magical spin on a seaming track. Jadeja had a great start as he picked Ross Taylor's wicket, too, in his 3rd over. Indian fans on Twitter reacted on the same and showered praise on Ravindra Jadeja.
What a ball
March 1, 2020
Absolutely
Jadeja proving he is worth selection over Ashwin #NZvsIND— Vivek Sachdeva (@say2vivekkk) March 1, 2020
It was a treat to watch
That Sir Jadeja delivery should be framed and hung on walls everywhere. #NZvIND— Papya. (@Dhaanu) March 1, 2020
Jadeja has made CDG his bunny in this series
3rd time in this series Jadeja gets Colin de Grandhomme. 2 in T20 & 1 in Test #NZvIND— Raghav (@Im_RaghavVR) March 1, 2020
Where are the haters now????
And to think people once said Ravindra Jadeja barely spun the ball. #NZvsIND— Jonathan & Shane (@TGEISH) March 1, 2020
Magical delivery
Magic delivery from sir jadeja @imjadeja to dismiss colin de grandhomme . India still strong in the match #NZvsIND— Vikas shekhawat (@Iam_V25) March 1, 2020
Jadeja on fire
Top of off stump...Sir jadeja on 🔥 #NZvIND— KL Tanishq (@boom_raaah) March 1, 2020
Jadeja shld keep his place in the side over Ashwin for his fielding alone.— Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) March 1, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Neil Wagner
- Colin De Grandhomme
- India Tour Of New Zealand
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.