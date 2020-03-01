Twitter reacts to Karnataka fielders hilariously guiding the ball to boundary

Today at 3:46 PM
On a day when Ravindra Jadeja picked up an acrobatic catch to showcase India's rise as a fielding unit, Karnataka fielders degraded it in their own way. By making the mess of a simple fielding effort, not only did they let the ball for a four, but they also created a meme of themselves.
India have become the cricketing force that it has been not only due to the batting or fielding effort alone but also because of their athletic fielding ability - one that has broken many grounds and help them become an unstoppable force in world cricket. We don't even need to look farther for the simple understanding of the fact than the ongoing Christchurch Test itself, with Ravindra Jadeja pulling off a screamer to get the better of Neil Wagner.
However, in the semi-final of India's premier domestic event, Karnataka vs Bengal at the Eden Gardens, it was anything but pure contrast. On the fourth ball of the 8th over, Prasidh Krishna bowled a length delivery to Sudip Chatterjee to which the Bengal batsman effortlessly flicked it to backward square leg. With both Jagdeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham running in to stop the ball, the writing was on the wall.
However, what happened at that moment was one for the ages and a funny one at that. First Suchith came across from backward square leg and bent down low to collect the ball. But in the last moment, he saw Gowtham coming across from deep square leg and Suchith thought the other would field, leaving the ball bypass through him. Both ended up letting it go and it went for a four.
