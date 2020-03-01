Sense of grief and frustration have lessened with maturity, feels Anustup Majumdar

Anustup Majumdar, on the back of his scintillating ton against Karnataka, revealed that with maturity, he's been able to deal with grief and frustration that comes with the sport. Majumdar left a well-paid job in the Railways to play for Bengal and he feels that at 35, he is as motivated as ever.

Coming into the side almost halfway through the Ranji Trophy season, Bengal batsman Anustup Majumdar had a mountain to climb so as to consolidate his place in the side and he has done that in quite some fashion. Anustup stepped up in crunch situations in the quarterfinal and semifinal to notch up tons in consecutive games to pull his side out of trouble.

His latest heroics came against a star-studded Karnataka, who have been on a roll this season, as he rescued his side from just 67 for six to a fighting total of 312 with a gritty knock of 149*. The Bengal lad recalled how he left a well paid Railways job to represent his home state Bengal and how he never gave any thought of quitting the game.

"You never know what is in store for you tomorrow. I left my job to play cricket. I never thought of quitting cricket," Majumdar told Cricket Next after his knock.

In the ongoing season, apart from his tons, Majumdar scored two half-centuries - 99 and 59 - in crunch games against Delhi and Hyderabad, rendering useful aid in the side’s run-up to the knockouts. The 35-year-old feels that he has finally matured as a cricketer and a person, a result of which he's been able to deal with grief and frustration.

"Cricket is a game of uncertainty. It takes one ball to get you out. I just kept working hard, kept motivating myself. There was no other motivation. Maybe I've matured now and the sense of grief and frustration have lessened," the veteran said.