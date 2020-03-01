Reports | Only ACC has authority to fix Asia Cup venue, says PCB

Today at 4:57 PM
A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has made it clear that only the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) can decide on the venue for the Asia Cup. This statement refutes the claims of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had announced on Friday that the tournament would be held in Dubai.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Ganguly had said that the Asia Cup will be held in Dubai later this year, with both India and Pakistan set to play. However, Pakistan — the hosts for the event — has since come out contradicting the statement. The venue for the tournament, which will be played in the T20 format this year keeping in mind the World T20 later in the year, will be finalized during the ACC meeting on March 3. The PCB are confident that a decision will be made keeping in mind the interest of all the countries involved.
"The ACC is the event authority and therefore the only competent body to shift the venue of the ACC T20 Cup scheduled in September. The ACC is meeting in Dubai on March 3 under the chairmanship of Nazmul Hassan in which it will discuss and decide on the venue, keeping in mind the interests of the associate members," the PCB official told IANS.
The BCCI had previously made it clear that it wouldn’t send its team for the tournament if it is to be held in Pakistan.
