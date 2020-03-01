Reports | Only ACC has authority to fix Asia Cup venue, says PCB

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ganguly had said that the Asia Cup will be held in Dubai later this year, with both India and Pakistan set to play. However, Pakistan — the hosts for the event — has since come out contradicting the statement. The venue for the tournament, which will be played in the T20 format this year keeping in mind the World T20 later in the year, will be finalized during the ACC meeting on March 3. The PCB are confident that a decision will be made keeping in mind the interest of all the countries involved.