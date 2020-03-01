Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Need to take responsibility in absence of senior players, asserts Sheldon Jackson

Today at 12:30 PM
Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Jackson, who struck a masterful ton in the semis, shared that he has to carry the burden of the side in the absence of senior pros like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja. With 783 runs to his name, Jackson is the highest run-getter for Saurashtra this season.
Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Jackson has been the backbone of the side for more than two seasons now with his impeccable consistency in the middle order. Jackson, who is in the top 10 run getters of the season, is yet again in charge of leading a Saurashtra counterattack as they look to edge ahead in their semi-final encounter.
The attacking keeper-batsman, who struck a masterful ton in the first innings of the semifinal to put Saurashtra in a respectable position, is now habituated to playing such an anchoring role with the senior players in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja away on national duties round the year. Jackson shared that with the seniors around, he gets the freedom of expressing himself freely.
"It is not only this year, but in the season before this as well I played a similar role for the team as we rarely have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja playing, but when they are here, I can play my game and express myself more. But in their absence I also need to construct the innings and carry certain players, because the more I bat the more I make others bat," Sheldon told TOI.
The 33-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who made his first-class debut in 2011, has amassed over 5500 runs for his state side Saurashtra at an average close to 50 and has statistically been one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the country in the last three years.
