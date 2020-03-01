Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Mental toughness helped me become consistent, shares Arzan Nagwaswalla

Gujarat's left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla hailed mental clarity and discipline for his new-found consistency in this season's Ranji Trophy. With 39 wickets to his name in just eight matches, Nagwaswalla is currently the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

In just his second Ranji Trophy season, lanky Gujarat tearaway Arzan Nagwaswalla has shot to fame with his 39 scalps this season, in turn, helping Gujarat make it to the semifinal of the prestigious domestic tournament. Nagwaswalla grabbed the limelight early in his first-class career with a five wicket haul at the Wankhede but faded away due to lack of consistency.

But this season, his new-found consistency has become a bane for the batters who have been tormented with his impeccable accuracy and superb rhythm. The 22-year-old hailed mental clarity and discipline for the same which has helped him come handy for the side so early in his career.

“It was all about the mental aspect. This season, I am more mentally sorted and disciplined,” Nagwaswalla told Sportstar.

It was his five-wicket haul in the Saurashtra innings that opened up inroads into their rather solid looking batting line up. Nagwaswalla shared that the extra bounce and carry on a flat looking wicket presented a different set of problems for Gujarat, who elected to bowl first after calling it right at the toss.

Opening up on Gujarat's plan of a counterattack, the lanky left armer revealed that hitting the hard length regularly and with accuracy paid rich dividends for them.

“There was a time when we needed wickets and I got the breakthrough, so mentally you need to be ready and bowl with discipline. That’s something I have been able to do this season.

“He agrees that with a bit of bounce and carry, it was a bit difficult to get breakthroughs against Saurashtra, but there was always a Plan B. “It was a bit difficult, but we practice for these kind of pitches. As a bowler, we know our roles and what length and line we need to follow. The maximum time you hit the length, you succeed,” he signed off.