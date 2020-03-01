Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | BEN v KAR - Ishan Porel fifer gives Bengal massive first-innings lead

As play ended on the second day at the Eden Gardens, one couldn’t help but feel that the match had taken heavily-decisive strides in favour of the home side. As many as 15 wickets fell — five of Bengal’s from either innings and all 10 of Karnataka’s — on the day that is usually labelled as the best day to bat on. The interesting thing, however, was that all 15 of the dismissals were affected by right-arm medium-pacers. In fact, all six right-arm medium-pacers who did take the ball returned with at least a wicket to their name on the day.