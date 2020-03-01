Jos Buttler needs to score runs in Sri Lanka or step aside, attests Paul Farbrace

Former England coach Paul Farbrace expressed his concern over Buttler’s dwindling form and opined that the keeper would need to step aside from Tests if he fails in Sri Lanka. Farbrace hailed Ben Foakes as a suitable replacement for Buttler and also praised Bairstow for his recent improvements.

Former England assistant coach expressed his concern over wicket-keeper Jos Buttler’s ever-diminishing form in red-ball cricket. The otherwise free flowing batsman last scored a Test ton almost 18 months ago, while scoring just one fifty in his last 10 five-day games, averaging just 21.31 since the Ashes.

These numbers have Farbrace worrying about Buttler and the former England coach feels that the Sri Lanka series will be be very crucial for the wicket-keeper batsman. The former Kent batter feels that Buttler must step aside from the red-ball format and work on his game should he fail to get runs under his belt in Sri Lanka.

"I am worried about Jos," Farbrace told ESPN Cricinfo. "I think Jos should be England's keeper and batter but he knows he can't keep going long periods of time without making contributions.

"What should a player of his ability be averaging after 40 games? It should be 40-plus. It is a lot lower than he would want it to be. I would definitely keep him for the Sri Lanka series but he needs to score runs. If not, then he has to step aside."

The inclusion of Ben Foakes, hero of England’s last Sri Lanka tour, is bound to add burden on Buttler’s already occupied shoulders. Farbrace was all praise for Foakes and the wicket-keeper's hunger to get runs and opined that the 27-year-old's disappointing 2019 Championship season (in which he averaged 26.14) may well have been provoked by his being dropped by England. Farbrace also had some world of praise for Jonny Bairstow's growth as a wicket-keeper after his recent axing from the side.

"Foakes is England's best keeper bar none," Farbrace said. "He is a quality act with the bat. He showed he is up to it in Sri Lanka. Being dropped in the West Indies had a massive effect on him during the English summer. It kicked the legs from underneath him.

"Jonny Bairstow's keeping improved enormously, too, but he got bowled too often and did not score enough runs. To get the best out of Jonny, he bats at No. 7 and keeps wicket. A lot of us think he can nail down No. 5, but maybe No. 7 suits him."