IND vs NZ | Want to do everything I can to sharpen our skills, asserts Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has stated that he is doing everything he can in the nets in order to better his skillset and that’s irrespective of the format. Bumrah has also revealed that the team doesn’t like to play blame games and the same attitude has kept the entire team together through thick and thin.

After going wicket-less in the ODI series and then picking a solitary wicket in Wellington, Jasprit Bumrah was under severe pressure to perform at the Hagley Oval. He showed a glimpse of it at the end of the first day but her true-blue moment arrived on the second day when he managed to pick three Kiwi wickets to announce his arrival. At the end of the second day, Bumrah admitted that his performance is the byproduct of putting in the hard yards in the nets.

“As a bowling unit, we bowled really well yesterday. We kept on creating pressure and the luck was just not there. That was the communication today as well that if we can do the same thing today, we would definitely pick wickets. Today was the day we got wickets and we are happy about that. As a senior member of the team, we have to take responsibility and we are really happy about it,” Bumrah said in the press-conference.

“As a bowler, I want to do everything I can. Be it any format, I want to sharpen my skill. If I have to add new skills, I try to practise them in the nets and that’s where you can try everything we want to. Nets always help,” the Gujarat bowler conceded.

After taking a seven-run lead in the first innings, India conceded the advantage in the second dig, losing six wickets for 90, with the effective lead reading 97. This seems to be a cakewalk for the hosts with the game all but certain to end on the third day itself. Bumrah revealed that the remaining batsmen need to put in the hard yards to get the benefit of it while adding that he doesn’t have a fixed number in the head as a bowler to defend.

“We don’t have any fixed number in mind. We have two batsmen out in the middle and we want them to push as hard as they can. We want to push as hard as we can. We have Jaddu and so that is a positive. From the first day we saw this is a very hard wicket and they have kept a green cover on it as well,” the pacer added.

“There was bounce and there was always some help for pacers. You are always confident when you get some movement off the surface and through the air. If a bowler gets tempted by seeing the green wicket, then it becomes easy for the batsmen. Today we were trying to stay in the game by bowling consistently and that helped us today.”