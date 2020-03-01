IND vs NZ | Didn’t even realise I’d dismissed Neil Wagner, admits Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, who is arguably India’s best fielder, has admitted that he was unaware of the stunning catch to dismiss New Zealand’s Neil Wagner in the second Test in Christchurch on Sunday. The Indians took a slender first-innings lead but was thwarted by a Kiwi comeback late in the day.

With the Kiwis eight down for 177 — trailing by 65 runs — Kyle Jamieson (49) and Neil Wagner (21) got together and added 51 for the ninth wicket to rescue their side. The partnership was ended by Jadeja’s one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket at the stroke of tea.

“I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn’t expect the ball to come at that pace. It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn’t even realise when I took the catch,” Jadeja told PTI.

India’s trio of Mohammed Shami (four for 81), Jasprit Bumrah (three for 62) and Umesh Yadav (one for 46) shared eight wickets among them on a day ruled by pacers. Having been brought into the side to contain the run flow in place of Ravi Ashwin, Jadeja claimed two wickets for 22 runs as the hosts were dismissed for 235 in their first innings.

“We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again,” Jadeja added.

However, the Kiwis struck back to reduce India 90 for six at stumps on day two.