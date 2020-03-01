Asia Cup venue to be decided on March 3, confirms PCB

PCB clarified that ACC, the event authority for Asia Cup, will come up with a venue on March 3, after Ganguly shared that the event will take place in Dubai. On the other hand, the BCCI stated that they have no concern with the hosts, with the venue being the only bone of contention.

The Asia Cup 2020 has emerged as a fresh bone of contention between arch rivals India and Pakistan as deliberations continue over the venue of the tournament. A new episode unfolded when BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly announced Dubai as the “neutral” venue for the event. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, has come forward with a clarification for the same.

According to a TOI report, a PCB official pointed out that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has the authority to finalise the venue and that the council will be doing the same in a meeting in Dubai on March 3. The official further added that the decision will be taken keeping in mind the interest of the associate members.

"The ACC is the event authority and therefore the only competent body to shift the venue of the ACC T20 Cup scheduled in September. The ACC is meeting in Dubai on March 3 under the chairmanship of Nazmul Hassan in which it will discuss and decide on the venue, keeping in mind the interests of the associate members," the PCB official said, reported Times of India.

Meanwhile, a BCCI official conceded that the governing body has no issue with the host, which is the PCB, and it is the venue that is the only issue.

"The question is not about the PCB hosting the tournament. It is about the venue and as things stand now, it is quite clear that we would need a neutral venue. There is no way that an Indian team can visit Pakistan to even participate in a multi-nation event like the Asia Cup. If the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is okay with an Asia Cup minus India, then it is a different ball game. But if India is to participate, the venue cannot be Pakistan," the official had said.

This season of the Asia Cup, which will be in T20 format keeping in mind the World Cup, is expected to unfold like that of 2018 where the BCCI hosted the event in UAE over similar issues with the neighbouring countries.