Twitter reacts to Tom Bruce-Daryl Mitchell duo bagging synchronised acrobatic catch to dismiss Shivam Dube

New Zealand are inarguably one of the best fielding sides in the current international scene. Those crazy catches by Mitchell Santner had already set the standards high for fielding in the ongoing 4th T20I, and to add to it, there were the newcomers in the series who lit up the stage even further.

Despite winning the first three games, and hence the five-match series, India didn’t get as great a start in either of Auckland or Hamilton as they did today. India, with the help of KL Rahul’s 26-ball 39, reached their 50 in the first five overs. However, wickets started tumbling down at regular intervals, courtesy the brilliant fielding by New Zealand.

At one point India looked unstoppable, but Santner’s exceptional catch at cover to dismiss Sanju Samson announced the ace-level fielding by the hosts. Following that, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s wickets fell in quick succession, both attributed to Santner’s crazy ability to filed brilliantly all over the ground. When you thought it was the best we could see of New Zealand’s fielding, Tom Bruce and Daryl Mitchell carried out a unique catch. As Shivam Dube pulled off a slog sweep off Ish Sodhi’s flighted delivery, the ball travelled miles up in the air and was never going to make the distance.

Bruce and Mitchell, who are covering for Colin de Grandhomme and Kane Williamson, aimed to take the catch and almost had a collision. Almost! Mitchell, who was closer to the landing ball realised that Bruce was running in for the catch and ducked just in time to Bruce to take a leap over him and made no mistake in grabbing the ball. As New Zealand celebrated their fifth wicket, Dube walked off for 12 off 9 deliveries.

Brilliant catch!

Yet another failure! Here is how Twitter reacted to Shivam Dube's performance.

