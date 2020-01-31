Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur's breathtaking final over to take game to Super Over

Today at 4:26 PM
It was deja vu all over as New Zealand, for the second time in two games, choked comically in the final over to take the game to a super over and eventually lose it. And this time around, it was Shardul Thakur who was the hero for India and the Twitterati lauded the pacer for his ice-cold last over.
This is deep!
Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 31, 2020
Shardul the game changer!
Colin Munro run-out & Shardul Thakur over was turning point of the match 3 days 2 super overs Congratulations team India 🇮🇳to win 2nd super over.🏏— Jigar Sidhpura Suffering From Genetic Disorde(DMD) (@9jigar5sidhpur1) January 31, 2020
Another stunning show!
Other Super Over 🏏😃 #shardulthakur— JaiBalayya🏂 (@JanpashaTweetz) January 31, 2020
Hahaha!
Shardul Thakur after seeing Super Over ....😅😅😅😅#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #memesdaily #NewZealand #India #SuperOver pic.twitter.com/JY8WIyEA1a— Akshay Harlikar (@akshayharlikar) January 31, 2020
Unbelievable!
#NZvsIND shardul thakur and kl rahul for #SuperOver 😂😂😍— Raman (@RdsTheTiger) January 31, 2020
Can't believe my eyes! This just happened again
Shardul Thakur 🙌🤘🤘🤘#INDvsNZ#NZvIND#NZvsIND#INDvsNZt20 pic.twitter.com/mwPs2amLi8— Kunal (@2kunalc) January 31, 2020
:D :D :D
New Zealand after match tied again #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NewZealand #BCCI #BlackCaps #INDvsNZt20 #matchtied #ViratKohli #shardulthakur @BCCI pic.twitter.com/HH9ULhSrkJ— 🇮🇳Kriti (@Luvritiii9693) January 31, 2020
Indian fans roar again!
Sami then, Shardul this time.#TheHumourlessMemes #shardulthakur #sami #indvsnz #SuperOver pic.twitter.com/WzyazZiSaI— The Humourless Memes (@thehumourlessm1) January 31, 2020
Shardul is trending right now!
King Shardul Thakur 😍— Glane (@Spartans62) January 31, 2020
Feel sad for NZ!
What a match ? Again super over and india won . #shardulthakur brilliant in final over— Shridhar Ramiah (@anna65jbp) January 31, 2020
Shardul Thakur must see this picture! :P #Noofense
KING 🔥#INDvsNZ #shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/PSntsfTxuZ— .....! (@StanMSDhoni) January 31, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Virat Kohli
- Sanju Samson
- Kl Rahul
- Manish Pandey
- Shardul Thakur
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Navdeep Saini
- Martin Guptill
- Colin Munro
- Ross Taylor
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Ireland Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.