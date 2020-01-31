 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur's breathtaking final over to take game to Super Over

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:26 PM

    It was deja vu all over as New Zealand, for the second time in two games, choked comically in the final over to take the game to a super over and eventually lose it. And this time around, it was Shardul Thakur who was the hero for India and the Twitterati lauded the pacer for his ice-cold last over.

    This is deep!

    Shardul the game changer!

    Another stunning show!

    Hahaha!

    Unbelievable!

    Can't believe my eyes! This just happened again

    :D :D :D

    Indian fans roar again!

    Shardul is trending right now!

    Feel sad for NZ!

    Shardul Thakur must see this picture! :P #Noofense 

