    Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur-Virat Kohli’s relay teamwork to run 'lazy' Colin Munro out

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:47 PM

    Just during the previous game, Kohli and Bumrah were furious at Shardul Thakur, whose wayward throw cost India an extra run. But this time, Thakur found his redemption by carrying out exactly what his captain ordered, as Munro's laziness gifted India their most important wicket of the night.

    If Indian fans wonder why MS Dhoni didn't dive in the World Cup semifinal against India, New Zealand fans will join them in guessing as to why Colin Munro - the batsman in form - not take the dive after a lazy show of running in the 4th T20I. After accelerating New Zealand’s innings whilst also laying the foundation of the perfect chase, Munro scored a very important 47-ball 64.

    However, a case of laziness by the Kiwi opener paved way for a breakthrough for India, who were desperately hunting for a wicket. As Munro whipped away a wide one from Shivam Dube to sweeper cover, Shardul Thakur, the man there, was quick enough to collect the ball immediately and quickly follow the instruction of his captain.

    Kohli, at short cover, knew that Thakur’s throw will never make it to the striker’s end where Munro was making his way back for a second run. And hence, the Indian captain gestured his stooge to pass the ball to him and Thakur followed exactly that. Kohli grabbed the throw from Thakur and followed it with a direct-hit at the striker's end to send Munro on his way. Kohli was attentive enough to notice that Munro was jogging back lazily for the second run and hence decided against targetting the non-striker’s end.

    Excellent work!

    Munro's lazy running ends up costing his wicket!

    What did I just watch!!

    Probably the best!

    Exactly!

    Poor Munro!

    Great throw from Kohli.

