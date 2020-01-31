Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur-Virat Kohli’s relay teamwork to run 'lazy' Colin Munro out

Kohli, at short cover, knew that Thakur’s throw will never make it to the striker’s end where Munro was making his way back for a second run. And hence, the Indian captain gestured his stooge to pass the ball to him and Thakur followed exactly that. Kohli grabbed the throw from Thakur and followed it with a direct-hit at the striker's end to send Munro on his way. Kohli was attentive enough to notice that Munro was jogging back lazily for the second run and hence decided against targetting the non-striker’s end.