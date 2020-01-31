Twitter reacts to 'clueless' Shreyas Iyer giving away wicket twice on same ball

If that wasn’t enough testimony to Seifert’s priceless reflex, the second dismissal that followed on the same delivery, and within seconds, definitely suffices. Mid-way through his celebration, Seifert noticed a clueless Iyer going for a walk, and making the best of the batsman's absent-mindedness, the New Zealand keeper knocked off the bails as well. Hence, making way for a two-fold dismissal on the delivery. That wicket, which sure made Sodhi special, marked a big pause to India’s great start.