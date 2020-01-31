 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'clueless' Shreyas Iyer giving away wicket twice on same ball

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:24 PM

    If there are ten different kinds of dismissals in the game of cricket, India’s Shreyas Iyer added another one to the sport’s dictionary. Tackling Ish Sodhi’s googly, India’s much-celebrated No.4 gave away his wicket through an outside-edge, after which Seifert followed it with a bizarre stumping.

    Having won the series, already, by a 3-0 margin, captain Virat Kohli decided to rest a fringe of mainstays for the 4th T20I, in Wellington. The dead rubber, unfortunately, didn’t attract a desirable volume of audience. However, one of India’s leading member of the young brigade produced a funny moment, however painful for the Indian fans, that no would want to miss.

    The right-hander was evidently struggling today, despite a great start by KL Rahul. Finally, a wrong’un from Sodhi, in the 7th over, marked the end to Shreyas Iyer's struggle. The batsman’s failed attempt to craft a square-cut ended up in him edging it to the keeper and Seifert made no mistake in bagging a fine catch behind the stumps.

    If that wasn’t enough testimony to Seifert’s priceless reflex, the second dismissal that followed on the same delivery, and within seconds, definitely suffices. Mid-way through his celebration, Seifert noticed a clueless Iyer going for a walk, and making the best of the batsman's absent-mindedness, the New Zealand keeper knocked off the bails as well. Hence, making way for a two-fold dismissal on the delivery. That wicket, which sure made Sodhi special, marked a big pause to India’s great start.

    Arey bhai....

    Hahahaha! 

    Missed an wonderful opportunity!

    Ek rupee mein 2 laddu! :D :D

    Gotta feel sad for him!

    He was struggling to rotate the strike!

    Let's hope for Manish Pandey's best to come in!

    Yeah! Exactly.

    :|........

