Twitter reacts to 'clueless' Shreyas Iyer giving away wicket twice on same ball

If there are ten different kinds of dismissals in the game of cricket, India’s Shreyas Iyer added another one to the sport’s dictionary. Tackling Ish Sodhi’s googly, India’s much-celebrated No.4 gave away his wicket through an outside-edge, after which Seifert followed it with a bizarre stumping.
Having won the series, already, by a 3-0 margin, captain Virat Kohli decided to rest a fringe of mainstays for the 4th T20I, in Wellington. The dead rubber, unfortunately, didn’t attract a desirable volume of audience. However, one of India’s leading member of the young brigade produced a funny moment, however painful for the Indian fans, that no would want to miss.
The right-hander was evidently struggling today, despite a great start by KL Rahul. Finally, a wrong’un from Sodhi, in the 7th over, marked the end to Shreyas Iyer's struggle. The batsman’s failed attempt to craft a square-cut ended up in him edging it to the keeper and Seifert made no mistake in bagging a fine catch behind the stumps.
If that wasn’t enough testimony to Seifert’s priceless reflex, the second dismissal that followed on the same delivery, and within seconds, definitely suffices. Mid-way through his celebration, Seifert noticed a clueless Iyer going for a walk, and making the best of the batsman's absent-mindedness, the New Zealand keeper knocked off the bails as well. Hence, making way for a two-fold dismissal on the delivery. That wicket, which sure made Sodhi special, marked a big pause to India’s great start.
Arey bhai....
Hahahaha!
Rishabh Pant watching today's match.— venkysplace (@venkysplace) January 31, 2020
Wicket of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer.#Sanjusamson @venkysplace
pic.twitter.com/B62gMvjWxr
Missed an wonderful opportunity!
#AskStar @StarSportsIndia— Prakhar Kankane (@KankanePrakhar) January 31, 2020
Ek rupee mein 2 laddu! :D :D
Ek rupee mein 2 laddu! :D :D
@StarSportsIndia— Karthik (@Karthikk094) January 31, 2020
Gotta feel sad for him!
Double out not out right. Can some one clarify the cricket book of rules
Gotta feel sad for him!
#StarSports1Kannada— Karthik (@Karthikk094) January 31, 2020
He was struggling to rotate the strike!
He was struggling to rotate the strike!
Let's hope for Manish Pandey's best to come in!
Let's hope for Manish Pandey's best to come in!
Shreyas Iyer just lost his chance ... #INDvsNZ
Yeah! Exactly.
Yeah! Exactly.
Shreyas Iyer struggles to rotate strike at the start of his innings and puts all the pressure on himself. Relies only on big shots. Won't come off too often. Shubhman Gill, waiting for you to break into the team sooner than later #INDvsNZ— Mohd Fuzail Ahmad (@mohdfuzailahmad) January 31, 2020
:|........
#shreyasiyer #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/G3qHcaqNqt— ʙᴀᴛᴍᴀɴ (@BatBazoka) January 31, 2020
