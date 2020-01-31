Reports | Avishek Dalmiya and Snehasis Ganguly set to take office as CAB president and secretary

Avishek Dalmiya and Snehasis Ganguly are all set to be elected unopposed as the president and secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal respectively. Avishek, son of renowned cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, will become the youngest president of the CAB as he succeeds Sourav Ganguly.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is all set to elect its new administration on February 5 and the candidates who will be filling the big shoes are already crystal clear. Avishek Dalmiya and Snehasis Ganguly are all set to be elected unopposed as the CAB president and secretary respectively.

Avishek, who will be succeeding current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, will become the youngest to hold the office at the age of 38. The 38-year-old is the son of renowned cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya who served as the CAB chief for two terms until his demise in 2015.

On the other hand, Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish will become secretary as the duo are expected to be elected unopposed at CAB's upcoming special general meeting after no one from the opposition camp filed nomination, the deadline for which got over Thursday.

The duo worked as a team and were credited for successfully hosting India-Pakistan World T20 Super 10 clash after the match was shifted from Dharamsala at the last minute in March 2016.

Avishek started off in sports administration as a member of the governing body of the Indian Football Association in 2012-13 before joining the CAB as joint secretary after his father’s demise. Avishek was on the front hosting India’s very first D/N Test in Kolkata with Ganguly leading the command.