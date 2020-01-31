NZ vs IND | Virat Kohli not afraid to try new things, that's what makes him special, states Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja believed that Virat Kohli's fearlessness in trying new things at different match situations and executing it to perfection is what makes him a different player than others. Kohli came to the crease in the third T20I and brought momentum back into the innings by playing inventive shots.

Although Mohammad Shami and Rohit Sharma were lauded for their contribution in India's miraculous win in the third T20I, the contribution of skipper Virat Kohli went slightly under the radar. Kohli had come into bat at #4 as the experiment of promoting Shivam Dube did not work out. After losing set batsman Rohit Sharma, Kohli had to first consolidate the innings and then play his shots to help India reach a competitive total.

There was a sweep shot that was seen from Kohli that Ajay Jadeja was mighty impressed with. Kohli scored 38 off just 27 balls and helped India post 180 which in the end proved to be just enough.

"When was the last time you saw Virat Kohli sweep the ball? This is the specialty about Virat that in every six months or a year he keeps adding new shots to his game and uses it without being too much worried about the result. This is what makes him a special player and different from others," Jadeja said in a post-match chat show on Cricbuzz.

Kohli changed gears and made batting look easy, something that is seen very rarely in modern batsmen. Jadeja was also impressed with the way Kohli accustomed to playing the sweep and feasted on the poor balls. He felt that this is what made Kohli a world-class batsman and separated him from the rest.

"It is never easy and the world has witnessed many players who have scored loads of runs but there were some shots that were never seen from them. This Virat Kohli's sweep showed that he is one step ahead of others," he asserted.