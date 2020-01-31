Kookaburra ball would bring 'a different skillset' into County Championship, reckons Saqib Mahmood

England pacer Saqib Mahmood felt that if Kookaburra ball had been introduced in the County Championships instead of the traditional Dukes ball, he would be looking forward to bowl with it. Mahmood was in England's Test squad away to New Zealand and had practised bowling with Kookaburra in the nets.

"if it (playing with Kookaburra ball) did come across I'd look forward to it. It would bring in a different skill set to be successful with, rather than bowling a few dibbly-dobblies," Mahmood was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"If we had that in the Championship for a couple of rounds, how would teams react? What kind of bowlers would they pick? Guys who haven't had a look-in might start to get a look-in - teams will have to find a way to take 20 wickets," he further added.

Mahmood had made a reputation back in England due to his ability to make the ball reverse and he felt that with the Kookaburra ball he would be able to exploit reverse swing to a greater extent. This would help in conditions that were not conducive for fast bowling and thus would help increase competitive cricket.

"I'd watch, then go into the nets, try things, and very quick I was picking up on reverse swing. That's something that I can use as one of my strengths away from England and with the Kookaburra. It's also [about] practising new skills for unresponsive pitches," he asserted.