IND vs NZ | Kane Williamson ruled out of Wellington T20I with shoulder injury

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the 4th T20I against India in Wellington owing to a shoulder injury, with Tim Southee set to take over the reins from him in his absence.The extent of the injury is unknown and it remains to be seen if he’ll also miss the 5th T20 in Bay Oval.

New Zealand have been dealt a body blow ahead of the 4th T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, as skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the encounter owing to a shoulder injury. It is believed that Williamson sustained the injury whilst fielding in the 3rd T20I in Hamilton, a game that the Kiwis agonizingly lost in the super over after failing to finish the job off in their allotted 20 overs. Fast bowler Tim Southee, who led the team in the T20s against England last year, will lead the New Zealand side in Williamson’s absence.

“Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval. Tim Southee will captain the side in T20I 4. #NZvIND,” the official Blackcaps account Tweeted on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, at the toss, expressed his satisfaction over the team’s win in the 3rd T20I, where they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, thanks to heroics from Mohammad Shami in the 20th over and then Rohit Sharma in the super over. Kohli described the win as a ‘massive confidence booster’ for team India heading into the fourth T20.

“We spoke in the team meeting about how good a game that was. We haven't had a game like that in a while. Either we've had easy victories or quite one-sided losses. For us as a side, it was a massive confidence booster. The team is playing so amazingly well,” the Indian skipper said.