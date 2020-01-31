IND vs NZ | India grabbed the chance New Zealand threw at them with both hands, admits Tim Southee

After Colin Munro and Tim Seifert’s collective efforts put New Zealand in an advantageous position, it was not India’s but the hosts’ game to lose. However, New Zealand successfully threw away the game as India, who had already bagged the series 3-0 through Super Over in the 3rd T20, bagged the safest catch there could be. New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tim Southee, who was given the Super Over duties, had the tough job to defend 15 runs and failed once again. Southee then admitted that the team played catch with Virat Kohli and co. and the latter grabbed the ball with safe hands.