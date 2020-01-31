IND vs NZ | India grabbed the chance New Zealand threw at them with both hands, admits Tim Southee

Today at 5:36 PM
Tim Southee has vocally admitted that it was New Zealand’s slip-up that they threw away the game while India made the most of it and grabbed it with both hands. The hosts made way for the second Super Over in two games and lost both to India, consecutively, who took away the series with a breeze.
After Colin Munro and Tim Seifert’s collective efforts put New Zealand in an advantageous position, it was not India’s but the hosts’ game to lose. However, New Zealand successfully threw away the game as India, who had already bagged the series 3-0 through Super Over in the 3rd T20, bagged the safest catch there could be. New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tim Southee, who was given the Super Over duties, had the tough job to defend 15 runs and failed once again. Southee then admitted that the team played catch with Virat Kohli and co. and the latter grabbed the ball with safe hands.
“It is very tough. To get ourselves the position we got today and then give them a chance... India grabbed it with both hands,” Southee was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, at the post-match presentation.
Giving Southee, who produced bowling figures of 28-1 in his completed 4-over spell, the ball in the Super Over was a heavily criticized decision because of Southee’s record. But according to Southee, it was a wise decision as it is always on the skipper to take off pressure from the young bowling attack, especially when the opponents are as strong as India.
“When you got a young bowling attack, it's a critical decision (to bowl the Super Over) from a number of people. You make it tough on yourself when you a sniff to teams like India,” Southee justified.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.