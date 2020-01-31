IND vs NZ | Couldn't have asked for anything more in these two games, reveals Shardul Thakur

An ecstatic Shardul Thakur, who bowled India to victory with a stunning last over, has revealed that the last two game finishes are exactly what a cricketer plays the sport for. He has also added that he will bat more responsibly from the next game and wants to stay in the middle till the last over.

Mohammed Shami did it in Hamilton and as he was rested, Shardul Thakur, who was underfire for his bowling in the first two games, did the tough job of defending six runs in the last over, leading another game to Super Over. Jasprit Bumrah bowled India to comfortable position in the Super Over, with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli ensuring India landing on the right side of the result. Rightfully so, he was awarded the man of the match, where he spoke about the positives that the team brought from Hamilton.

"I'm feeling good, we play for such nail-biting finishes, we couldn't have asked for anything more in these two games. After the last game we learnt that we should never lose hope. The wicket on the first ball of the last over was crucial because it made them nervous," Thakur said in the post-match presenatation, reported Cricinfo.

While he will be remembered for his bowling heroics in the 20th over, many might not remember that Thakur had an invaluable contribution with the bat too. Coming out to bat with India on 88/6 in the 12th over, Thakur partnered Manish Pandey for 43 runs in the next 30 balls to drive India to a respectable total. He was dismissed in the 17th over, leaving the job behind, something that he wants to correct from the next game onwards.

"Good contribution from me with the bat, I should have carried on and hopefully I'll get more next time," Thakur concluded.

With a 4-0 lead in the series, India and New Zealand will square off against each other at the Bay Oval on Sunday.