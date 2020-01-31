ICC U19 World Cup | Rakibul Hasan bowls Bangladesh into semis

Bangladesh spinner Rakibul Hasan ended up with fantastic figures of 5 for 19 as Bangladesh knocked hosts South Africa out of the tournament and entered the semifinals. Half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain helped Bangladesh post 261 which were too much for the Proteas.

South Africa vs Bangladesh

Brief scores: Bangladesh U19 261/5 in 50 overs (Tanzid Hasan 80, Shahadat Hossain 74*; Pheko Moletsane 2-42) beat South Africa U19 157 in 42.3 overs (Luke Beaufort 60, Luke Beaufort 35; Rakibul Hasan 5-19, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2-41) by 104 runs

Batting first, Bangladesh openers gave a great start, adding 80 runs for the first wicket. Tanzid Hasan then got together with Towhid Hridoy and consolidated the Bangladesh innings. Tanzid scored an impressive 80 while Hridoy scored 51 and set the stage for a strong finish. Shahadat Hossain's unbeaten 74 helped Bangladesh put on a competitive total of 261 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts never really got going as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Luke Beaufort's 60 off 91 balls was the only effort worth mentioning as other batsmen failed to steady the South African innings. South Africa were bowled out for just 157, handing Bangladesh a massive 104-run victory. Rakibul Hasan was the man of the match for his brilliant figures of 5/19.

Japan vs Canada

Canada batted first and looked to put enough runs on the board to defend later and the got off to a good start. Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Manohar scored a brilliant century (101) and was ably supported by Ashton Deosammy(40). Udaybir Walia played a useful cameo of 40 from just 24 balls consisting of 4 fours and 2 sixes to help Canada post a daunting total of 300.

Japan's chase began steadily as Neel Date scored 59 but no one except the top three was able to get into double figures. Japan were bowled out for just 118, thanks to some amazing bowling from Akhil Kumar who bagged figures of 6/46. Canada won the game comprehensively by 182 runs.

Brief scores: Canada U19 300/7 in 50 overs (Nicholas Manohar 101, Udaybir Walia 40*; Tushar Chaturvedi 2-47, Kento Dobell 2-52) beat Japan U19 118 in 29.4 overs (Neel Date 59; Akhil Kumar 6-46, Harmanjeet Bedi 2-0) by 182 runs

Nigeria vs UAE

After being put into bat, Elijah Olaleye's 31 helped Nigeria get off to a cautious start. At one stage, they were 70-1 and on their way to a decent total. However, a batting collapse resulted in them ending up being bowled out for just 145. Rishabh Mukherjee was the pick of the bowlers picking up four wickets.

UAE made short work of the chase as they completed the target within 30 overs. Alishan Sharafu top-scored with an unbeaten 59 as UAE won the plate playoff semifinal 1 and progressed through to the final.

Brief scores: Nigeria U19 145 in 46.4 overs (Elijah Olaleye 31, Elijah Olaleye 24; Rishabh Mukherjee 4-35, Aryan Lakra 3-20) lost to United Arab Emirates U19 146/3 in 29.2 overs (Alishan Sharafu 59*, Figy John 28; Ifeanyi Uboh 2-23) by 7 wickets.

Sri Lanka vs Scotland

Sri Lankan openers Navod Paranivithana and Kamil Mishara gave a solid start adding 90 runs for the first wicket. Paranivithana scored a well-made half-century(54) before skipper Nipun Dananjaya and Ahan Wickramasinghe got together and added 103 runs for the fourth wicket. Dananjaya scored 66 while Wickramasinghe added 59 as Sri Lanka ended up with 277 runs on the board.

In reply, Scotland were never really in the chase as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Scotland were restricted to just 148-8 in 40 overs due to a fantastic bowling display from Sri Lankan bowlers in the game shortened by rain . Chamindu Wijesinghe picked up three wickets while Dilshan Madushanka and Kavindu Nadeeshan picked up two wickets each.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka U19 277/6 in 50 overs (Nipun Dananjaya 66, Ahan Wickramasinghe 59; Jasper Davidson 2-31, Charlie Peet 2-44) beat Scotland U19 149/8 in 40 overs (Angus Guy 31; Chamindu Wijesinghe 3-31, Dilshan Madushanka 2-26) by 97 runs (DLS Method)