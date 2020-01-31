I admire Sachin Tendulkar and have tried modelling my game after him, reveals Abid Ali

Abid Ali revealed that Sachin Tendulkar was his inspiration and that he shaped his batting style watching the Indian legend's videos. Abid, who hit two centuries in his first two Tests, revealed that he'll be looking complete a hattrick of tons against Bangladesh, but admitted that it won’t be easy.

Pakistan’s in-form Test opener Abid Ali shared that master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was his inspiration and conceded that he has shaped his batting style watching videos of the legendary Indian batter. The Pakistan opener revealed that watching and following the footsteps of Tendulkar has helped him deal with the disadvantage his short stature brings to the middle.

"Obviously there are other great batsmen as well that I admire but I have tried to adapt my game to the way Tendulkar played," Abid was quoted as saying by Cricket Next.

"From the start I have watched his videos and I watch him bat more because of his height as I am also of similar height. This has helped me pick up and adopt his batting strengths.”

Making his debut in the two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, the 32-year-old brought up tons in both the fixtures and is now on the verge of equalling former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of hitting centuries in his first three Tests.

While looking forward to the achievement, Abid admitted that the odds are stacked against him but assured that he will give his best shot to achieve the landmark feat in Rawalpindi.

"When we play Bangladesh in the Test next month in Rawalpindi, I will have that in mind. But I can only try to give my best and play positively. Scoring a third century is very important for me as well but I can only give it my best effort," Abid concluded.