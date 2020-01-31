Hope communication between Pant and Kohli is better than what it was between me and Dhoni, states Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag believes that communication between the team management and a player about his role should be clear so as to maintain healthy relationships in the side. Sehwag referred to the miscommunication between him and MS Dhoni pointed out that something like it shouldn’t happen with Pant.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that communication is the key to keeping a side together and to make sure that every player is in a good state of mind. Talking about the sudden omission of young keeper Rishabh Pant from the side, Sehwag hopes that the communication between the Delhi lad and the team management is good.

Talking of his time in the side as a player, the destructive opener shared that his skippers used to talk to each and every player to make sure everyone is on the same page. Sehwag also gave pointed out how Rohit Sharma, in his brief stint as the captain, talked to his teammates to rule out their insecurities.

“When I used to play, skippers let it be Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly or Rahul Dravid they used to talk to the players. Now I am not a part of the side so there is no way I know if Kohli talks to his players or not. But everyone says that when Rohit led India in the Asia Cup he used talk to all the players. He believes that if a player is insecure, the skipper needs to talk to him and comfort him that opportunities will come your way,” Sehwag told on Cricbuzz Live.

Pant was dropped from the playing XI out of the blue after he was backed up by the team management in press conferences. Sehwag wished that the communication between him and the management was clear and also shared the experience of his miscommunication with former skipper MS Dhoni to give an overview of how ugly things can get otherwise.

“You can say anything you want in front of the media but it matters that the skipper or the coach speaks to the player or not. When MS gave statements in the media in Australia saying that the top three are slow fielders, he didn’t speak to us, we got to know about it from the media.

“He said so to the media but he didn’t utter a word about it in the team meeting. We were told in the team meeting that we need to groom Rohit so rotation policy was introduced. The top three were dropped and Rohit played all the matches, this was what we were informed in the team meeting. Now in the press conference he says that they are slow fielders, so if the same is happening now then it’s wrong,” the former opener signed off.