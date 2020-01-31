ENG W VS IND W | Harmanpreet Kaur shines in India’s victory

Chasing 148, Indian Women got off to a flyer in the second over thanks to Smriti Mandana (15 off 10) who hit 3 fours to Brunt, but Natalie Sciver sent the opener in the 4th over of the inning, after which Jemimah Rodrigues (26 off 20) and Shafal Verma (30 off 25) kept the inning going until Knight got Shafali in the 8th over and Brunt got Rodrigues in the 11th over. Following that, the skipper kept the scoreboard ticking while a couple of wickets kept falling at other end and went on to chase down the total with 3 balls to spare alongside Deepti Sharma (12).