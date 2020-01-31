ECB gives green light to Vernon Philander’s Somerset move

Vernon Philander’s move to Somerset under the Kolpak rule has been finalised after the ECB gave the green signal from its end for the move. Andy Hurry, Somerset’s Director of Cricket, expressed his joy over the signing and shared that Philander’s bowling prowess will add quality to the side.

Vernon Philander’s move to Somerset has got a green signal from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after the governing body reviewed the paperwork. The South Africa all-rounder joins a long list of Proteas players who have signed the Kolpak deal, and now will be playing in the championship as a home player.

Philander had represented Somerset, including five other English counties, in the past. The veteran all-rounder bagged 23 wickets at an incredible average of 21.43 during a five-match stint back in 2012.

Andy Hurry, Somerset’s Director of Cricket, expressed his joy on the signing and heaped praises on Philander. Hurry believes that Philander’s world class bowling skills will add a new dimension to the club’s bowling lineup. Philander has had a glorious Test career in South African colours, finishing off with 224 wickets in his 64 Tests at an overwhelming average of 22.32.

"Vernon is undoubtedly a genuinely world class performer and we are delighted to have agreed terms with such a talented player,” Hurry told Cricbuzz.

“When the possibility of signing him presented itself, and considering the challenges that we feel lie ahead of us with regards to achieving our aspirations, we felt that it was too good an opportunity to miss.

"To put it simply, he is one of the very best bowlers in the game and he would add quality to any team in the world. His experience and knowledge of the game will also be of huge benefit to our bowling group, especially the young players looking to break in to the First XI.The addition of Vernon to our bowling unit will enable us to continue to manage the workloads of all of our quality seamers through the demands of a full and demanding season even more effectively."