Chris Gayle to feature in Everest Premier League for Pokhara Rhinos

Chris Gayle will be playing for the Pokhara Rhinos in the fourth edition of the Everest Premier League, Nepal's T20 tournament. Gayle had recently played for the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League and revealed that he wished to continue playing franchise T20 cricket for a while.

Chris Gayle has decided to be a part of yet another franchise T20 league in the form of Nepal's Everest Premier League and will be playing for the Pokhara Rhinos in the fourth edition. Gayle had declared this news on his Twitter handle through a video and expressed his excitement about being a part of Nepal's T20 league.

"I will be visiting Nepal for the biggest sporting event, the Everest Premier League. Come and support my team Pokhara Rhinos and be part of a magnificent cricket fiesta.," Gayle said in the video message.

Gayle had recently played for the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League after he had returned from a hamstring injury and looked in decent touch, scoring 144 runs from 4 games. It was his underwhelming spell at Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League after which he decided to take an indefinite break from cricket. He had also made himself unavailable for the limited-overs series away to India and home series versus Ireland.

Gayle, however, had mentioned in his previous press conferences about his desire to play franchise T20 cricket at least till the age of 45 and would thus be keeping himself in a good shape. With the West Indies cricket board now recalling players like Dwayne Bravo into the national setup, it is clear that the doors are still open for Gayle to make an international comeback, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup Down Under later this year.