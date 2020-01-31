Anurag Dhaiya to be ICC’s new Chief Commercial Officer

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed seasoned media profesional Anurag Dhaiya, who has also launched Star Cricket, as their new Chief Commercial Officer. Dahiya has earlier worked as the head of content and media sales at Singtel, Asia’s leading telecommunictions group.

The head of content and media sales at Singtel, Asia’s leading telecommunictions group, Anurag brings commercial experience of more than 20 years from media industry. Dhaiya, in past years, has worked with FOX International Channels (previously ESPN STAR SPORTS) for around 14 years as senior vice-president, strategy and business development. He worked there for cricket rights and content acquisition of sports rights.

His work also included launching India’s first international cricket only channel Star Cricket and supervised the launch of ESPN STAR SPORTS’ first 24x7 sports news channel ESPNEWS and OTT platform ESPN play. Conceptualising and implementing the video content stratergy and managing content operations for its IPTV and OTT video platforms were the responsiblites of Dhaiya at Singtel.

“He brings extensive experience aross the commercial, content and media rights functions that are so important if we are to achieve our long-term ambition for global growth.” says CEO Manu Sawhney commenting on the appointment, reported PTI.

Dahiya holds a Bachelor’s degree in computer science and Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh and an MBA from IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Calcutta.

On his new appointment, Dhaiya commented, “I am looking forward to working with team to ensure cricket is optimally placed to make the most of the opportunites presented to us by a fast changing media and sponsorship landscape.”