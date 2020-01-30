Want to make a comeback to limited-overs set-up, reveals Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has revealed that he is eager to make a comeback into the Indian T20 and ODI setup as soon as possible. Yadav, who was the highest wicket-taker for India in the 2015 ODI World Cup, has since played in only 27 ODIs and was left out of the 2019 World Cup squad altogether.

Back when the ultimate showdown was held in Australia and New Zealand four years ago, Yadav claimed 18 wickets in 8 matches in India’s run to the semi-finals. Since then, however, the Vidarbha-man’s numbers look like this: 39 wickets in 27 ODIs, with an ever-increasing economy rate being the reason for him slowly being edged out of the squad. And although he has since come back roaring into the Test arena, the 32-year-old hasn’t given up hopes of playing limited-overs cricket for India.

“I am desperate to play white-ball cricket. Who wants to sit outside the ground? I am also human. I am working really hard and am very eager to play white-ball cricket again. I got the chance in the 2015 World Cup. I was happy to perform well for my country. I was disappointed when I was not included in the 2019 World Cup. Be it T20Is or ODIs, I eagerly want to make a comeback,” Umesh told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

"I am thankful to the selectors who gave me the opportunity to play for the country. They are the best judge. I am trying my best to make a comeback to white-ball cricket. For this, whatever I have to do, I will,” Umesh said.

For the time being, however, Umesh is preparing to play the two-Test series away to the Kiwis. In 2019, the pacer returned with 23 wickets in 8 Tests being a regular in India’s famed pace-attack.

“Honestly, I am looking forward to this (playing Tests in New Zealand). I am eager to play red-ball cricket in New Zealand. I have performed well in recent times and I'm in good touch too. My series against Bangladesh was good too. I am pretty positive about my selection for the New Zealand Test series. If I am selected, I am going to give my 100 per cent. I have worked a lot on my line and length. I am hoping for the best,” he said.

India’s pace-attack consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh has been tagged the best in the business currently. However, the man from Vidarbha believes the performances are the result of the faith put in them by head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli.

“Ravi (Shastri) sir termed our bowling as ‘best’ because he has seen us bowling and sweating it out in the nets. Our coach (Shastri) and captain (Virat Kohli) have showed trust in us and guided us. They motivate us. That’s why we have earned the tag of ‘best in the world’. It’s a big thing for us. We will ensure we retain this tag whenever we go onto the field and represent our country,” Umesh added.