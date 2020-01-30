Resigned as Bangladesh's SC coach for Sunrisers Hyderabad role, reveals Mario Villavarayan

Bangladesh's strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayan has shed light on his resignation from his post with the BCB to join Sunrisers Hyderabad. According to Villavarayan, working in the IPL has been a long dream of his, something that forced him to give up his role in Bangladesh.

A long-serving member of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s training department, Villavarayan has apparently received an offer from the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. It tempted him to bid farewell to his six-year role of the strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh cricket team. The Sri Lankan was appointed by the BCB in 2014 and has since worked as a trainer with the national team.

Villavarayan had reportedly submitted his resignation to the board on January 29 and, according to Cricbuzz, the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will be his last assignment with the Bangladesh team.

''Yes I have resigned. 'I have got an offer from Sunrisers Hyderabad and it's too good an opportunity for me to say no. Definitely I will miss Bangladesh. It's been six great years,'' Mario told Cricbuzz on Thursday (January 30).

Meanwhile, BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury further revealed that while Villavarayan wanted to stay back with the Bangladesh team, as he just wanted a leave during the IPL, and that it was the board that did not agree with the setup. Moreover, Bangladesh have T20Is scheduled against Ireland around the time of the IPL.

"We have three years agreement with Mario and he had to work full time with the national cricket team," Chowdhury told Cricbuzz.

"He is looking forward to work in the IPL but we cannot allow any of our full time coaching staff to work in IPL as we can have series or camp at that point of time. So we decided to part ways on mutual understanding,'' he added.