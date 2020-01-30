Reports | South Africa considering to tour Pakistan in March
According to a report, Cricket South Africa (CSA) might send its national men’s team to Pakistan late in March for a short tour comprising three T20Is. The South Africa cricket team are currently hosting a full-fledged series against England and have faced a 3-1 defeat in the Test series.
Ahead of the reported T20I tour of Pakistan, South Africa are scheduled to play three ODIs at home against England starting February 4. Following that, the Proteas will also play three ODI games in India spanning across March 12- March 18. According to ESPNcricinfo, South Africa will send a security delegation to Pakistan next month, to assess the situation there. With the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh just concluded, the latter will return to Pakistan for a Test match starting February 7.
The report further confirmed that the delegation will be headed by security expert Rory Steyn, who will travel to Pakistan and eventually present their conclusions to CSA on their return. The delegation is supposed to visit Pakistan during ongoing matches, be it the series against Bangladesh or the PSL, in order to understand first-hand information about all factors involved. The security group will examine everything starting from the hotel arrangements made for the tourists to the team’s transportation to the grounds and in-stadium knowledge.
The last time that a South African team toured Pakistan was in October 2007 and since then have only visited UAE, in 2010 and 2013. It is also understood that South Africa are scheduled to visit Pakistan to play two Tests and three T20Is, but only in 2021.
