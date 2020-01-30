Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Ronit More scripts dramatic Karnataka win

Ronit More takes six, Karnataka crush Railways

When play began on the final day at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi, Karnataka were yet to complete first innings. By the end of the day, however, the visitors had registered their third win of the season to go fourth place (24 points) on the Elite Cross Pool table. Despite only their second loss, the hosts — who are on 13 points — are on 13th. Resuming at 199 for nine, Karnataka added 12 runs before Srinivas Sharath — top-scorer with 62 — was trapped in front. What followed was a clinical exhibition of medium-fast bowling triggered by first-innings star Prateek Jain, before Mithun (three for 17) and More (six for 32) ran riot. Railways bundled over for 79, which meant Karnataka needed 51 runs — a target their openers disposed off in 8.2 overs.