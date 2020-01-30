Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Ronit More scripts dramatic Karnataka win

Today at 5:22 PM
A splendid spell of medium pace bowling from Karnataka — led by Ronit More — helped Karnataka clinch a dramatic 10-wicket win against Railways in the seventh round clash in Delhi. Meanwhile, a third successive washed out day meant Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai were forced to share the spoils.
Ronit More takes six, Karnataka crush Railways
When play began on the final day at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi, Karnataka were yet to complete first innings. By the end of the day, however, the visitors had registered their third win of the season to go fourth place (24 points) on the Elite Cross Pool table. Despite only their second loss, the hosts — who are on 13 points — are on 13th. Resuming at 199 for nine, Karnataka added 12 runs before Srinivas Sharath — top-scorer with 62 — was trapped in front. What followed was a clinical exhibition of medium-fast bowling triggered by first-innings star Prateek Jain, before Mithun (three for 17) and More (six for 32) ran riot. Railways bundled over for 79, which meant Karnataka needed 51 runs — a target their openers disposed off in 8.2 overs.
Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai beaten by rain
The hosts won the toss at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, put Mumbai into bat and had them reeling at 16 for three. Sarfaraz Khan walked in and continued from where he left off from his triple ton in the previous match. Together with able support from the other end, Mumbai posted 372 for five at stumps on day one, with Sarfaraz unbeaten on 226. What followed was three days of the rain gods playing spoilsport to leave both teams with one point along from the clash. Mumbai are on 12th in the table with 13 points, while Himachal are one point behind at the 14th place.
