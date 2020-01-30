Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Sturdy middle-order helps Gujarat clinch fourth win

Gujarat conquer the defending champions

Set 179 to win in the fourth innings, the hosts had reached 74 at stumps on day three with the loss of four wickets. Manprit Juneja and Roosh Kalaria then added 36 more before paceman Umesh Yadav struck removed them both in the space of two overs. The visitors sniffed an opportunity as Juneja departed having made 41 and Kalaria scoring 26 — with 61 runs still required. However, Parthiv and Chirag Gandhi took the team home in a counter-attacking partnership, with the skipper finishing on 41 — with five fours and a six — and taking home the Man-of-the-Match award. With the win, Gujarat climbed to the second spot in the points table — one point behind Andhra on 27, while Vidarbha are still on 17.