Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Abhimanyu Easwaran returns for Rajasthan clash; Aditya Tare to continue leading Mumbai

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is currently in New Zealand representing the India ‘A’ side in unofficial Tests against New Zealand ‘A’, is all set to return to India and resume his duties as the captain of the Bengal state side, post the commencement of the first unofficial Test on February 2. The 24-year-old opener, who is yet to register a fifty thus far this season, has been named in Bengal’s squad for the Rajasthan encounter and will take over the reins from Manoj Tiwary, who led the side in his absence versus Delhi, a game that ended as a draw.