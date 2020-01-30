NZ v IND | Rohit Sharma has proven that he’s a big-match player, says Zaheer Khan

Today at 12:38 PM
Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan has reckoned Rohit Sharma has proven that he’s a big-match player for India by stepping up in crucial moments over the past few years. Rohit won the Man-of-the-Match award in India’s series-clinching win at Hamilton with a 40-ball 65 and some Super Over heroics.
Cometh the hour, cometh the champion is a very old adage that rings true for many a sportsman even today. After scores of 7 and 8 in the first two encounters at Eden Park — and returning with below-20 scores in eight out of 11 previous T20 innings — Rohit was under the pump, somewhat. But boy did he turn up in the third match at Hamilton yesterday — first in the 20-over phase and then like a hero in the fairytales during the Super Over.
“He’s a big match player. You look at the last few years and you’ll see that Virat and Rohit have stepped up when it matters the most. How you prepare for a game like today — which can get India the series — only comes with experience. And the X factor players usually step up when the stakes are high," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz Live.
The hitman smashed six fours and three sixes en route his 65 before two clean strikes over the fence against Tim Southee off the last two balls of the Super Over.
