NZ v IND | Rohit Sharma has proven that he’s a big-match player, says Zaheer Khan

Cometh the hour, cometh the champion is a very old adage that rings true for many a sportsman even today. After scores of 7 and 8 in the first two encounters at Eden Park — and returning with below-20 scores in eight out of 11 previous T20 innings — Rohit was under the pump, somewhat. But boy did he turn up in the third match at Hamilton yesterday — first in the 20-over phase and then like a hero in the fairytales during the Super Over.