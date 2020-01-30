Jofra Archer ruled out of T20Is due to right elbow injury

Jofra Archer has been rested for the three-match T20I series against South Africa, starting Feb 12 due to soreness on his right elbow. Archer, who was a part of the England side for the Tests, returned to the UK on Jan 28 evening with an eye to get fitter with a long season of cricket awaiting him.

Archer, who managed to pick just one wicket in the first innings of the Centurion Test match, came back strongly in the second innings with a fifer with an economy of 6.00. The elbow injury initially ruled him out for the second and the third Test on the South Africa tour and eventually the fourth one as well after infuriating the damage in the warm-ups.

He couldn’t be a part of the last Test and Mark Wood replaced him to bag the man of the match award. The English side came back stronger and won all three remaining tests and won the series 3-1.

Archer, who managed 6 wickets in the first Test, was not going to be a part of the ODI squad and is set to be replaced in the T20I by the Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood, who now will have to stay back in South Africa for the shorter format as well.

Mahmood who is just three-T20Is-old made his debut against the Kiwis in Nov 2019. In those three matches, he averaged 38.33 with an economy of 11.5 with the ball. The ODI series starts on Feb 4 in Cape Town and will include three games following two 50-over practice games for the English men.