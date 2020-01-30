IPL 2020 | MCC confirms reopening of stands at Chepauk Stadium

The Madras Cricket Club (MCC), during its latest general meeting, collectively granted the annihilation of its gym in order to reopen the I, J and K stands at the Chepauk stadium. The unanimous decision was reached keeping the upcoming Indian Premier League edition as the prime focus.

The state government of Tamil Nadu, ahead of the thirteenth edition of the IPL, renewed the lease of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for the TNCA and the MCC. Following that, the boards have, without any opposition, in the meeting held on Wednesday, agreed to demolish its gym. The said decision makes way for the reopening of the I, J and K stands, according to MCC President, R. Ramesh.

“The meeting lasted an hour and went off smoothly. Certain other items too were on the agenda. Now we will apply to the corporation and the CMDA for permission to carry out the demolition and we are sure we will be granted that since the gym is not a part of any heritage structure,” R Ramesh told Sportstar.

“Only the two old squash courts, the billiards room and the club office, the three buildings within the MCC complex, have been declared heritage structures,” he added.

Further on, the MCC chief has also revealed that the proceedings involving the demolition of the gym will start next month and the three stands will be reopened well ahead of the new IPL season. Further on, the cost of the levelling and refurbishment of the gym and the pavilion would be shouldered by the TNCA.

“We expect the gym will be demolished some time in February so that the three stands can be reopened for the IPL. Chennai should not, anymore, be denied international matches and the IPL final because these three stands remained closed,” the MCC President revealed.

“The cricket fans of the State are the biggest winners. Now we can have more spectators and more big matches at Chepauk.”