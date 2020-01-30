IND vs NZ | Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett included in NZ ODI side for India series

Due to the absence of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand have been left with no choice than picking a new-look pace attack for the three-match ODIs against India. The Tim Southee-led attack includes the likes of Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett, and uncapped Kyle Jamieson.

After receiving the mauling in the first two T20s against India and another Super Over loss at the Seddon Park last night, New Zealand have announced a Boult-less, Ferguson-less, Henry-less squad for the ODIs. While Boult and Ferguson have been sidelined with a broken hand and a calf strain respectively, Henry suffered a broken thumb, thus being unavailable for the three-match rubber.

Tim Southee will spearhead the attack and he will be supported by Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett and uncapped Kyle Jamieson. In his short international career, Kuggelejin has so far played only two ODIs for New Zealand whereas Bennett has played 16, but both of them have become quite regular in the Kiwi side for the T20s in the recent time. Bennett, who made a comeback to the international cricket in the India T20 series and known famously for his fiery bowling display against Virat Kohli almost six years ago in Auckland, will take the new ball alongside Southee.

"Tim Southee has an important job leading our new-look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world," coach Gary Stead said. "While the bowling lineup has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals.

"Jimmy and Colin continue as the pace bowling allrounders after strong campaigns in England and they will offer us plenty of firepower and versatility. Henry will remain at the top of the order after impressing in the opportunities he's had. He's been in good form opening for Canterbury in the latest rounds of the Ford Trophy with a hundred and a half-century to his name," he further added.

New Zealand Cricket also announced that legspinner Ish Sodhi will play the first ODI at Seddon Park but will be released in time to play for New Zealand A in the four-day match against India A in Christchurch in order to make his bid for the Test side after Todd Astle called time on his red-ball career to focus on white-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Henry Nicholls will continue to open alongside Martin Guptill while Tom Latham has made a comeback to the side after being out with a broken finger previously. Colin de Grandomme, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner will continue being the allrounders as New Zealand will play their first ODI since the unfortunate World Cup final against England almost six months ago.

New Zealand Squad for ODIs:Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (only 1st ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor