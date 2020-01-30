IND vs NZ | New Zealand turning into South Africa when it comes to choking, claims Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan believes that New Zealand are gradually becoming like the South African side when it comes to choking in dire times after they lost yet another super over. Zaheer pointed out that regularly losing in super overs can hamper the psychology of the side, hence denting their confidence.

New Zealand, on Wednesday, lost their third super over in the span of six months, something that's turning into a pressing concern for their team management. In a thrilling encounter in Hamilton, India chased down 17 in the super over to clinch the five-match T20 rubber.

Former India quick Zaheer Khan believes that the Kiwis are gradually becoming like South Africa, who are renowned to choke in the simplest of situations and the grandest of stages. Prior to Hamilton, New Zealand had earlier lost two super overs to England last year, one in the World Cup final and the other at home in a T20 match.

“Which team comes to your mind when you think of these kind of situations in a big tournament like World Cup or any other ICC tournaments, it’s South Africa. That’s something which New Zealand is heading towards, they are heading towards that.” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz Live.

The 41-year-old pointed out that these close losses will affect the psychology of the side and hence will dent their confidence when taking the field in similar circumstances. Zaheer feared that if it becomes a trend, oppositions will have an edge over the Kiwis.

“It becomes a psychological thing as well. When you are in that kind of a scenario you feel that we do not have that edge in this kind of situation. So every time there is a super over maybe they are going into that zone where they start doubting themselves and hence they are not able to close the situations.

“So that’s something that definitely have to snap out of otherwise that will become a trend and that will give an edge to the opposition against them,” Zaheer concluded.