IND vs NZ | Dhoni would have chosen Jadeja over Bumrah for super over, believes Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that MS Dhoni wouldn’t have picked “a struggling” Jasprit Bumrah for the super over had he been leading the side in Hamilton on Wednesday. Sehwag shared that Dhoni would have gone with Ravindra Jadeja, which he believes would have been the right decision.

Hamilton witnessed a thriller of an encounter between India and New Zealand as the visitors sealed their first-ever T20 series win in New Zealand after a nerve-wracking super over. But the match also witnessed Jasprit Bumrah going for runs, something that can be put down as a supernatural event.

The Indian pace spearhead was the most expensive of the lot as he conceded 45 runs in his quota with an overwhelming economy of over 11. In the super over, too, Bumrah's intended yorkers turned out to be full tosses, a gift that the Kiwi batsmen accepted with grace, striking the Indian pacer for 17 runs.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that Bumrah shouldn’t have bowled the super over and shared that had MS Dhoni been at the helm of the side, the former skipper wouldn't have given the pacer the over. Sehwag pointed out that a player goes into a defensive mode whilst having an off day and attested that it was Bumrah's lack of confidence that almost cost India in the super over.

“MS wouldn’t have picked a struggling Bumrah for the super over had he been leading the side. Because when a player is having an off day he looks to defend, although Bumrah bowled in the super over he would have been thinking that I am not able to land it where I want so I hope the skipper doesn’t pick me for the super over,” Sehwag told on Cricbuzz Live.

Sehwag even shared that Dhoni would have gone with Ravindra Jadeja, the most economical bowler of the fixture, which he believes would have been the best decision.

“I can guarantee that MS would have gone with Jadeja for the super over and the instructions would have been don’t bowl in the arc. In that case India would have been chasing 6 instead of 16.”