ICC U19 World Cup | Sam Fanning handed two demerit points for physical contact with Akash Singh

Australian U19 cricketer Sam Fanning has been handed two demerit points owing to ‘inappropriate physical contact’ with India’s Akash Singh in their quarter-final clash on Tuesday. Fanning top scored with 75 in Australia’s 73-run loss against India in Potchefstroom in the U19 World Cup quarter-final.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) have added insult to Australia’s injury, as batsman Sam Fanning has been slapped with two demerit points for his physical altercation with India’s Akash Singh in their quarter-final encounter on Tuesday. Fanning, in the 31st over of Australia’s chase, was found guilty of elbowing the bowler on his way to taking a single, an action which the ICC deemed inappropriate, resulting in him being handed two demerit points.
Fanning was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the code, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match”. The batsman, post the match, however, admitted the offence and accepted the charge, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.
The 19-year-old top scored for the Aussies with 75 in a match where they were blown away by the brilliance of India’s Kartik Tyagi. Incidentally, Fanning is also currently the top-scorer for Australia in the U19 World Cup, having notched up 136 runs in just 3 innings at an average of 68.00.
Australia’s Sam Fanning has been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for this incident against India at the #U19CWC.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 30, 2020
More 👉 https://t.co/Viogl2NgGW pic.twitter.com/UGz3tJ8D07
