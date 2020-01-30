ICC U19 World Cup | Sam Fanning handed two demerit points for physical contact with Akash Singh

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have added insult to Australia’s injury, as batsman Sam Fanning has been slapped with two demerit points for his physical altercation with India’s Akash Singh in their quarter-final encounter on Tuesday. Fanning, in the 31st over of Australia’s chase, was found guilty of elbowing the bowler on his way to taking a single, an action which the ICC deemed inappropriate, resulting in him being handed two demerit points.