Cricket Australia to consider sanctions on U-19 players over controversial Instagram comments

CA have conceded that they are considering sanctions on few Australia U-19 players over controversial comments on an Instagram post. Sean Carroll hailed the activity as unethical and shared that “education and cultural sensitivity training” will be a part of the sanctions under consideration by CA.

Australia U-19 players have landed themselves in trouble over Instagram comments which mocked non-native English speakers. The incident took place prior to their quarter-final clash with India where they faced a humiliating 74-run loss.

An image posted by Australia U-19 batter Jake Fraser-McGurk after their group stage win over England invited a string of comments from his fellow teammates Oliver Davies, Liam Scott, Lachlan Hearne, Tanveer Sangha and Sam Fanning, who seemed to mock non-native English speakers, causing outrage amongst the general public.

Sean Carroll, the board's integrity chief, condemned the behaviour of the players as he shared that Cricket Australia (CA) is considering sanctions on the involved players and the same will be imposed once they return home from South Africa.

"We are extremely disappointed that some of the Australia under-19 squad members have used inappropriate language in posts on social media, which we reported to the ICC as soon as it came to our attention," Carroll told ESPNCricinfo.

"I have spoken to the players this morning and have expressed in no uncertain terms that such language has no place in society and falls well short of the standards we expect as Australian cricketers. The players have apologised for the language and taken down the posts.

"Cricket Australia will consider sanctions upon their return from South Africa, which will include but not be limited to education and cultural sensitivity training. Most of the players do not have their parents present with them in South Africa and some of them are minors. Accordingly, we believe it is appropriate to consider their sanction upon their return home."