VIDEO | New Zealand colts carry “injured” Kirk McKenzie off field after latter gets dismissed for 99

While McKenzie wanted to drive without moving his feet, an evident fact that he had severe cramps, Clarke disturbed the furniture to bring an end to his innings. However, the story is half told now. In what was a sweet gesture, almost beyond the age of the colts plying their trade in the U-19 World Cup, New Zealand players carried him in their arms and took him off the field. It brought wide applause from netizens, with the incident further confirming New Zealand’s status as “Nice Guys” in world cricket.