VIDEO | New Zealand colts carry “injured” Kirk McKenzie off field after latter gets dismissed for 99
Today at 6:40 PM
New Zealand and sportsmanship go hand in hand and what a brilliant way to prove the theory yet again by the country’s U19 players! Today, when injured Kirk McKenzie came out to bat despite being injured and was dismissed on 99, New Zealand players carried him off the field on their shoulders.
Kirk McKenzie was the star for Windies in the second Super League Quarterfinal at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni but suffered cramps in the 43rd over when he was batting on 99. An innings that was a promising one threatened to end on a disappointing note but the Caribbean youngster didn’t want to mess things up.
After the dismissal of the ninth wicket in the form of Joshua James in the 48th overs, the Windies No.4 returned to bat again, in a hope to complete his century. However, it took literally one delivery from Kristian Clarke to get the better of him by dragging the batsman back onto the stumps with a length delivery.
While McKenzie wanted to drive without moving his feet, an evident fact that he had severe cramps, Clarke disturbed the furniture to bring an end to his innings. However, the story is half told now. In what was a sweet gesture, almost beyond the age of the colts plying their trade in the U-19 World Cup, New Zealand players carried him in their arms and took him off the field. It brought wide applause from netizens, with the incident further confirming New Zealand’s status as “Nice Guys” in world cricket.
Class acts as always @BLACKCAPS 👏 #U19CWC | #WIvNZ | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/3Mt4Nkgrsh— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 29, 2020
