    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma's monstrous sixes to seal victory in Super Over

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:39 PM

    India clinched a mammoth win over New Zealand in Super Over with the help of Rohit Sharma's raining sixes at Seddon Park! Tim Southee's Yorkers failed where Hitman launched them sailing into the night sky to seal the deal. Twitterati reacted on the same and were wowed by the audacity.

    Massive hits!

    Roaring win.

    Such a pleasure to watch him hitting sixes!

    Absolute CHAMPION!

    Yeah! Agreed.

    Raining sixes in Hamilton!

    Take a bow, Rohit Sharma🔥

    Rohit Sharma took the finishing style to another level!

    Back to Back sixes!

