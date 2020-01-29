Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma's monstrous sixes to seal victory in Super Over

Today at 4:39 PM
India clinched a mammoth win over New Zealand in Super Over with the help of Rohit Sharma's raining sixes at Seddon Park! Tim Southee's Yorkers failed where Hitman launched them sailing into the night sky to seal the deal. Twitterati reacted on the same and were wowed by the audacity.
Massive hits!
Rohit Sharma last 2 sixes in super over.. #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #Rohit #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/6ffYw15OvZ— ً (@AmanCric19_) January 29, 2020
Roaring win.
Only Hitman @ImRo45 😍😎— INDIAN (@ProudIndian1212) January 29, 2020
Such a pleasure to watch him hitting sixes!
@ImRo45 Champ 👍 https://t.co/WtEVndZryP— Nadeem (@786_nadz) January 29, 2020
Absolute CHAMPION!
What a match take a bow #teamindia #Rohitsharma. Hitman at his best. Well played #Kanewilliamson— Rahul Kotibhaskar (@rrahulrsk) January 29, 2020
Yeah! Agreed.
Nothing sweeter than watching HITMAN raining sixes#RohitSharma #INDvsNZ— Raj Kapadi (@rajkapadi_74) January 29, 2020
Raining sixes in Hamilton!
#INDvNZ #NZvIND— Shubham Bajpai (@SoberShubham276) January 29, 2020
Back to back two sixes in last two balls of super over by rohit sharma 🇮🇳
What a match it was 🇮🇳🇮🇳👍 pic.twitter.com/egXcqnwpJz
Take a bow, Rohit Sharma🔥
Six that sealed the deal @ImRo45 just smashed southee to the south for 2 back to back sixes— Hardy 🍫 😻 😎 (@hardyrko24) January 29, 2020
What a man whatta player whatta series .
Great knock from the captain cool 🔥@MdShami11 you beauty🙌🏽#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/PAP2XqKfgB
Rohit Sharma took the finishing style to another level!
Oh...What a thrilling and fantastic finish by #hitman— Pournami M (@pournami03) January 29, 2020
That two sixes💥 Absolutely @ImRo45 's one man show 🔥#INDvNZ
Back to Back sixes!
Ro-Super-Hit Sharma 🦾🦾@ImRo45 Hitman delivered it in super over too, 2 sixes in last 2 Ball of super over. What a player— Abhay Sooryavanshi (@RaghavAbhay) January 29, 2020
