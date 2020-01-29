Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma smashing Hamish Bennett for 26 runs in one over

Today at 1:17 PM
Rohit Sharma opened his account with a boundary today in Hamilton against New Zealand in the third T20I and scored his first half of the fifty playing 24 balls and next 26 runs in just 5 balls while sealing that with a mighty six! Twitterati reacted on the same as Rohit turned on his beast mode.
Whadda player!
January 29, 2020
REAL BEAST!
Beast mode 🤫— Rohit Selva Rfc ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@imselvaofficial) January 29, 2020
5 ball 26 runs#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/giuH9zxi0u
26 runs in 5 balls 😍— Nishant➡choudhary🇮🇳 (@being__loyal) January 29, 2020
Rohit Sharma has got to his half-century in just 23 balls!
Second fastest 10000 run in international cricket #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Ajc8zgiGny
Paaanch ball mein poora khel badal diya!!
#RohitSharma innings so far— rajnishsingh (@Stock_Investor) January 29, 2020
🔥
#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7soRBDmshM
Sets everyone on fire with his beast mode!
Rohit is on fire🔥🔥🔥— divyansh sharma (@dsharma_im) January 29, 2020
Last over of powerplay :-
Bennett to @ImRo45
1,6,6,4,4,6 ( 27 runs)
Ind: 72-0
🇮🇳🇮🇳
*Rohit :- 52(26)
5-4s, 3-6s, 200sr
*Rahul :- 25(16)
2-4s, 1-6s, 150+ sr.
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#NZvIND
White ball getting smashed in Hamilton!
The 26 runs Ro-Hitman is bringing up his fantastic fifty (1,6,6,4,4,6).👏 What kind of a match. The second fastest fifty by Rohit Sharma. It's 50* in 23 balls. 🇮🇳💙 #NZvIND @ImRo45 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/26EomANEWk— Harneet Singh (@singhaliyan) January 29, 2020
Classy player with massy hitting!
Rohit's Half Century Today (50 off 23 Balls)— Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) January 29, 2020
Rohit Sharma's innings so far— #NZvIND #NZvsIND #TeamIndia (@BCCIfc) January 29, 2020
Just HITMAN things!
26 runs in 5 balls 😍— Ovin Kaushalya 🇱🇰 (@OVIN_KAUSHALYA) January 29, 2020
Rohit Sharma has got to his half-century in just 23 balls!#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/qO17qV2IGs
