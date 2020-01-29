 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma smashing Hamish Bennett for 26 runs in one over

    Rohit Sharma opened his account with a boundary today in Hamilton against New Zealand in the third T20I and scored his first half of the fifty playing 24 balls and next 26 runs in just 5 balls while sealing that with a mighty six! Twitterati reacted on the same as Rohit turned on his beast mode.

    Whadda player!

    REAL BEAST!

    Paaanch ball mein poora khel badal diya!!

    Sets everyone on fire with his beast mode!

    White ball getting smashed in Hamilton!

    Classy player with massy hitting!

    Just HITMAN things!

