    Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja leaving everyone shell-shocked after failed reverse cup

    Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja leaving everyone shell-shocked after failed reverse cup

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:19 PM

    Ask any cricket enthusiast in the world who the current best fielder is and they would, without any hesitation, tell you that it is none other than Ravindra Jadeja. But once in a blue moon, even maestro can fret over own his composition, and this time Jadeja had to confront his own shortcoming.

    After having lost both their openers in the 180-run chase, New Zealand vested Mitchell Santner with pinch-hitter duties bringing him in at No.4 right after Kane Williamson. While Santner was able to squeeze out some runs off Shivam Dube’s over, the following one against Ravindra Jadeja had made him evidently desperate for runs.

    And that was seen in the third delivery off the 10th over, been bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. In his rushed attempt to flick a short-ish delivery, Santner could only get the top edge to that and the ball travelled miles up only to reach till beyond point. The fielder at point, Jadeja, backtracked his way in pursuit of the ball and tried to reverse cup it when it landed. Once that point in the process of the catch was reached it was almost sure that ‘Sir’ had bagged yet another tricky catch.

    But it was rather a disappointment for fans, definitely a rare one from Jadeja, as he let the ball pop out from his otherwise safe hands, giving Santner another life. Even Mike Hesson, on commentary, was heard saying,  “I don't think I've seen that before,” in disbelief.

