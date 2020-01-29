Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja leaving everyone shell-shocked after failed reverse cup

After having lost both their openers in the 180-run chase, New Zealand vested Mitchell Santner with pinch-hitter duties bringing him in at No.4 right after Kane Williamson . While Santner was able to squeeze out some runs off Shivam Dube’s over, the following one against Ravindra Jadeja had made him evidently desperate for runs.

And that was seen in the third delivery off the 10th over, been bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. In his rushed attempt to flick a short-ish delivery, Santner could only get the top edge to that and the ball travelled miles up only to reach till beyond point. The fielder at point, Jadeja, backtracked his way in pursuit of the ball and tried to reverse cup it when it landed. Once that point in the process of the catch was reached it was almost sure that ‘Sir’ had bagged yet another tricky catch.