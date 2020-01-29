 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Kohli and Bumrah fuming at Shardul Thakur after wayward throw

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    ICC

    Twitter reacts to Kohli and Bumrah fuming at Shardul Thakur after wayward throw

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:53 PM

    When it’s New Zealand in the picture, the World Cup is witness, that an overthrow might just be lingering around the corner and that eventuality came true in the third T20I in Hamilton. While New Zealand has some mix-ups in their fielding in the first innings, India made some silly ones too.

    Taking charge of his designated role, Jasprit Bumrah charged into the attack during the death overs with New Zealand requiring 43 runs off the final four overs. Kane Williamson was at his absolute best touch with 71* off 36 balls and that touch was eventually seen in his back to back boundaries scored in the seventeenth over off Bumrah.

    Now, with just 31 runs required off 19 runs India were quite surely hunting for a way to bag a wicket. That desperation was seen then and there, only that it cost an extra run to India. Williamson quite neatly glanced a yorker from Bumrah for a single but the fielder at square leg - Shardul Thakur - had targetted the stumps at the non-striker’s end as soon as the one run was secured.

    That gave Williamson, who had just reached that end, to get the second run and with Ross Taylor’s help and an overthrow from the fielder, he successfully did it. Clearly, that frustrated Kohli to the core as he raised his arms whilst lashing out at Thakur. Bumrah, too, was evidently unhappy with the proceedings as he reflected Kohli’s exact body language with his arms up in the air.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

    Poor fielding by India today!

    Yeah! Sad to watch India's poor side.

    You can't blame Dube alone!

    Hmmmm! 

    Exactly!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down