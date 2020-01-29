Twitter reacts to Kohli and Bumrah fuming at Shardul Thakur after wayward throw

Today at 3:53 PM
When it’s New Zealand in the picture, the World Cup is witness, that an overthrow might just be lingering around the corner and that eventuality came true in the third T20I in Hamilton. While New Zealand has some mix-ups in their fielding in the first innings, India made some silly ones too.
Taking charge of his designated role, Jasprit Bumrah charged into the attack during the death overs with New Zealand requiring 43 runs off the final four overs. Kane Williamson was at his absolute best touch with 71* off 36 balls and that touch was eventually seen in his back to back boundaries scored in the seventeenth over off Bumrah.
Now, with just 31 runs required off 19 runs India were quite surely hunting for a way to bag a wicket. That desperation was seen then and there, only that it cost an extra run to India. Williamson quite neatly glanced a yorker from Bumrah for a single but the fielder at square leg - Shardul Thakur - had targetted the stumps at the non-striker’s end as soon as the one run was secured.
That gave Williamson, who had just reached that end, to get the second run and with Ross Taylor’s help and an overthrow from the fielder, he successfully did it. Clearly, that frustrated Kohli to the core as he raised his arms whilst lashing out at Thakur. Bumrah, too, was evidently unhappy with the proceedings as he reflected Kohli’s exact body language with his arms up in the air.
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
January 29, 2020
Those extra runs proved to be a difference somehow.— Pankaj Nautiyal (@NautiyalG___) January 29, 2020
Need to tighten this up from the next game itself https://t.co/qaMLHU173T
Very shoddy min 10 extra runs given on misfield— Rupesh Shetty (@Impres78) January 29, 2020
Poor fielding by India today!
india gave 20 runs extra in fielding and nz saved 20 runs #staraikelungal— Prakash R (@Prakash85416653) January 29, 2020
Yeah! Sad to watch India's poor side.
The difference between India and New Zealand in this T20I is the fielding effort. India has leaked at least 10-12 extra runs with misfields. #NZvIND— Ajay Parthasarathy (@iajay16) January 29, 2020
Today fielding worst for india.. fielding nalla paniduntha ipa runs konjam extra ayidukum pressure build Pani wickets eduka chance irukum #staraikelungal— Kevin Castro.R (@KevinCaso) January 29, 2020
You can't blame Dube alone!
India would have won the match had not been for the misfielding by dubey which costed india 2 extra runs....very poor..— RAJESH GUPTA (@rkg04) January 29, 2020
Hmmmm!
India with this kind of fielding do not deserve to win. What say cheeka #staraikelungal— giri4theatre (@giridharan71) January 29, 2020
Exactly!
Poor fielding by India costed this match....— RAJESH GUPTA (@rkg04) January 29, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Rohit Sharma
- Kl Rahul
- Virat Kohli
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Mohammed Shami
- Ross Taylor
- Mitchell Santner
- Colin Munro
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Martin Guptill
- Jasprit Bumrah
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Ireland Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.