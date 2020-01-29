 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s disbelief at Mohammad Shami attempting risky catch at boundary

    Twitter reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s disbelief at Mohammad Shami attempting risky catch at boundary

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:39 PM

    After a bittersweet show of fielding by New Zealand in the first innings, India were evidently giving in extra effort at every attempt of fielding. However, Mohammad Shami’s dangerous attempt, at the boundary, of bagging an improbable catch wasn’t one of Jasprit Bumrah’s favourites.

    Both India and New Zealand enjoyed blissful starts at the batting Paradise of Seddon Park in Hamilton. A temporary itch during the middle overs after the wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had India’s run accumulating run slowed down a little bit. But the efforts of Virat Kohli with a little help from Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey helped them set a target of 180 for New Zealand. The hosts started off desirably and overcame all hiccups in the process, including the one in the third over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

    As India’s ace pacer bowled a short-ish delivery to Martin Guptill, the set batsman - in order to get the best of the 141kmph pace on the ball- moved down and carved one ecstatic shot, albeit off the top edge. The ball had gotten enough on it to reach the third man fence where Mohammad Shami was fielding considerably far. Shami took a leap of faith, to his left, and attempted a remote catch but ended up falling a little short on it. Guptill duly earned six runs and Bumrah, the bowler, lashed out in disbelief as Shami’s risky attempt could’ve cost India the services of a pacer.

